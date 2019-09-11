Police investigate cellphone store break-in in Walker

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating another cellphone store break-in Kent County Wednesday — this time in Walker.

The Walker Police Department told News 8 that it happened sometime time between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. Wednesday at the Verizon Wireless store on Wilson Avenue SW near Lake Michigan Drive.

When officers arrived on scene, the front door was smashed in and merchandise was stolen.

No suspect information was available Wednesday morning.

Wednesday’s incident comes as West Michigan is seeing a spike in cellphone thefts. The Kent County Sheriff’s Department says most of the incidents are connected. Investigators believe multiple groups of teenagers are working together to commit these crimes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.