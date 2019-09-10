Police investigate cellphone store break-in in Kentwood

Shattered glass at the Sprint Store in Kentwood Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019.

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating another cellphone store break-in in Kent County Tuesday morning.

The Kentwood Police Department was called before 4 a.m. for an intrusion alarm at the Sprint Store located on 28th Street near Broadmoor Avenue SE.

A News 8 crew on scene said they saw a shattered window. Management told News 8 phones were missing, but it’s unknown how many were taken.

Tuesday’s incident comes as West Michigan is seeing a spike in cellphone thefts. The Kent County Sheriff’s Department says most of the incidents are connected. Investigators believe multiple groups of teenagers are working together to commit these crimes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.