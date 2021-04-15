Police investigate bank robbery in Grandville

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a report of a bank robbery in Grandville Thursday.

It happened at Fifth Third Bank on Chicago Drive SW near Wilson Avenue SW around 11:15 a.m., dispatchers say.

It is believed to have been an unarmed robbery.

It is unknown how much cash, if any, the suspect was able to get away with. There is no suspect description yet, and it is not yet known which direction the suspect left the scene.

Anyone with information should call the Grandville Police Department tip line at 616.538.6110.