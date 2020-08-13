String of break-ins in Kent Co.; 3 arrested

Authorities are investigating an apparent break-in at a used car dealership in Wyoming Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020.

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating a string of apparent break-ins at multiple businesses in Kent County Thursday.

Kent County dispatchers told News 8 that around 1:30 a.m. Thursday authorities were called to the Paris Motors on Division Avenue north of 44th Street SW after an alarm went off.

A car had driven into the back of the building. Police are working to determine if anything was stolen.

Authorities did not provide any suspect information.

Anyone with information can contact the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

Authorities were then called to a strip mall near the intersection of 4 Mile Road and Alpine Avenue in Comstock Park after reports of multiple break-ins Thursday morning.

Deputies arrested three suspects but are searching for a fourth suspect in connection to the break-ins.

Then around 6:30 a.m. authorities were called to the Right Way Auto at the intersection of Alpine Avenue and Lamoreaux Drive NW in Comstock Park.

Kent County sheriff’s deputies told News 8 that the front window was smashed in and ransacked inside.

Investigators are working to determine if the suspects in the strip mall break-ins are connected to the Right Way Auto incident.