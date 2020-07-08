Police investigate after man shot in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Wyoming police are investigating after a man was shot early Wednesday.

Police were called to the parking lot of the Admiral Gas Station at the corner of Division Avenue S & 32nd Street SW at 12:24 a.m.

Police say the victim was arguing with another person before he went into the gas station. When he came back to the parking lot, he was shot in the stomach and leg.

The victim, a 26-year-old man, was taken to the hospital where he is in serious condition.

Officials did not have any information about possible suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

