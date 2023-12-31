WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are looking for a suspect after at least one person was injured during a shooting at a Walmart store in Wyoming.

It happened around 6 p.m. Sunday at the Walmart on 54th Street SW near US-131. The Wyoming Department of Public Safety said there were injuries, but it is unclear how many people were hurt or how serious the injuries were.

Officers are still looking for a suspect, but did not give a description.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

Walmart is closed for the night, police said.