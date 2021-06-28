Police in Wyoming investigating Amazon delivery truck robbery

Kent County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Authorities surround a home on Riley Avenue at Longfellow Avenue SW in Wyoming on June 28, 2021.

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Several law enforcement agencies are at a home in Wyoming investigating a robbery involving an Amazon delivery truck Monday afternoon, police said.

The robbery happened in Rockford around 1 p.m. near 10 Mile Road and Oak Street. Investigators believe the people involved may be at a Wyoming home on Riley Avenue near Longfellow Avenue.

Details regarding the incident are unclear at this time, but authorities said no one was hurt.

Authorities surround a home on Riley Avenue at Longfellow Avenue SW in Wyoming on June 28, 2021.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety, Michigan State Police, Grand Rapids SWAT and ambulance crews are at the scene. Authorities say their presence looks more dramatic than the situation is, adding that they are following protocol.

News 8 has a crew on scene and is working to learn more. Stay with us for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links