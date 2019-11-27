Police ID woman killed in Wyoming parking lot crash

The scene at Costco Tire Center where a woman was hit and pinned under a car. (Nov. 26, 2019)

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have identified the woman who died after being hit by a car in a Wyoming parking lot.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety identified the victim as 73-year-old Charlotte Stein of Wyoming.

Tuesday, the Kent County Sheriff’s Department said the woman was walking across the parking lot near the Costco Tire Center when she was hit by a turning car.

They said when authorities arrived, she was pinned under the car and was suffering of cardiac arrest when she was freed.

Investigators said speed and alcohol were not considered to be a factor in the crash.

WDPS said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.