WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have released the name of the woman using an electric wheelchair who was killed in a crash in Walker Thursday morning.

On Friday, the Walker Police Department identified the victim as Laurie Bos, 71, of Grand Rapids.

The crash happened shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Lake Michigan Drive and Ferndale Avenue NW.

Police said Bos was trying to cross Lake Michigan Drive at Ferndale Avenue NW when a westbound vehicle struck the electric wheelchair.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to WPD.

The driver, a 31-year-old Grand Rapids resident, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, the police department said. Their name has not been released.

On Thursday, police said it does not appear alcohol, drugs or speed were factors.

The crash remains under investigation.