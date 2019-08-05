Police ID victim, suspect in deadly Wyoming stabbing

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have identified the suspect and victim in a deadly stabbing in Wyoming Saturday.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety identified the victim as 34-year-old Andre Lemont Polson of Wyoming.

The suspect, 36-year-old Andre Jack Jr. of Wyoming, was charged with open murder Monday morning.

Police said around 1 a.m. Saturday Polson was found with severe stab wounds in the 2900 block of Taft Avenue SW near 28th Street in Wyoming. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Polson was stabbed during a fight with Jack, according to WDPS.

A third man was injured when trying to break up the fight. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threating injures and later released.

The incident remains under investigation.