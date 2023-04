Wyoming police, fire, and the Kent County Sheriff’s Office work to remove a body found in the Grand River in Wyoming. (April 17, 2023)

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — The death of a man whose body was pulled from the Grand River south of Grand Rapids Monday has been ruled an accidental drowning.

Wyoming police on Tuesday identified the man as Matthew Hinton, 36, of the Kent County area.

They said an autopsy concluded he died of accidental drowning.

Hinton was pulled from the water along Indian Mounds Drive south of the highway ramps to I-196 on Monday afternoon. Police said they were still looking into how he ended up in the river.