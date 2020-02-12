Police ID man killed in crash on US-131 in Wyoming

The scene of a deadly crash on US-131 at 54th Street in Wyoming. (Feb. 9, 2020)

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Officers have identified the man who was killed in a crash on US-131 in Wyoming as 24-year-old Marcus Welch of Grand Rapids.

The crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday in the southbound lanes of US-131 north of 54th Street.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety says Welch lost control of his car, which hit the median barrier, kept spinning and was broadsided by another so vehicle.

The driver of the car that broadsided him wasn’t hurt.

Authorities said that while the crash remained under investigation, snow-slick roads were considered a factor.