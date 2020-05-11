Police ID 2 men killed in Kentwood shooting

Two men were shot and killed Friday night in Kentwood.

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Kentwood police have released the names of the two men who were shot and killed in a home mobile last week.

The Kentwood Police Department identified the two victims as 37-year-old Einar Edel Villarreal and 35-year-old Nicholas Andrew Zepeda.

Officers were called shortly after 11 p.m. Friday to the Paris Estates Mobile Home Park off 48th Street SE between Division and Eastern avenues. They found the two men inside a home on Marlette Avenue both with gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

As of Saturday morning, police said no one is in custody.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Kentwood Police Department at 616.698.6580.