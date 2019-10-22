Police: Armed robbed at grocery store in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Wyoming Police Department say a grocery store in Wyoming was robbed Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say they responded to an armed robbery at Aldi on Clyde Park Avenue and 28th Street just after 4 p.m.

Witnesses on the scene told officers that a person demanded cash and threatened a cashier with a handgun.

Police say customers and employees were in the store, but no one was hurt.

Witnesses saw the suspect run north toward the intersection of 28th Street and Clyde Park Avenue.

They described the suspect to police as a black male in his 20s. They also say he was wearing a dark coat with a grey hooded sweatshirt underneath. He also was seen wearing blue jeans and white Nike shoes with a red swoosh.

As of 5 p.m. police were still on the scene. They are investigating the incident.

Police ask that anyone with information about the incident call Wyoming Police at 616.530.7300 or 911. You can also report anonymously to Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.