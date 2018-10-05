Police: Driver ran red light, collided with bus

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A damaged Rapid bus rests in front of RiverTown Crossings mall in Grandville following a crash involving another car. (Oct. 3, 2018)

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — The teen girl driving a car that collided with a bus ran a red light before the Wednesday crash, Grandville police said.

The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. at Rivertown Parkway and Potomac Avenue SW, in front of RiverTown Crossings mall.

On Friday, the Grandville Police Department said its investigation found the 16-year-old from Grandville who was driving the eastbound car when she ran a red light and collided with the southbound bus.

Speed and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash, police said.

The driver and her passengers, also 16, were all taken to the hospital. The driver and backseat passenger remained in the hospital Friday, but their injuries were not considered life-threatening. The other passenger had been released from the hospital.

Only one person on the bus was injured. That person declined medical treatment.

Grandville police said two of the teen girls are from Grandville and one is from Walker. All three are students at Grandville High School, the school said Thursday.