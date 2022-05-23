WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — The man responsible for a drunken driving crash that killed one teenager and seriously injured another was cited for fleeing the scene of a different crash.

Ryan Carter was cited for driving on a revoked license and leaving the scene of a crash, a police report from the Wyoming Department of Public Safety shows.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 6:15 p.m. May 11 on the off-ramp from US-131 to 28th Street, the document shows. Police say Carter told them he saw cars in front of him braking hard, so he turned to avoid a crash and hit a sign. His SUV then left the roadway, went down an embankment and crossed the on-ramp before it got stuck and came to a stop in the ditch.

In the report, officers said no one was in the car when they got to the scene. Given a description of the driver, who had run away, they soon found Carter walking nearby.

“Asked why he left the scene, he said he panicked and he thought he had been run off the road, along with the fact he has bad anxiety. He also corrected us and told us he never ran away from the scene, he walked away, and was en route back to his vehicle,” the report reads in part.

Officers responded by handcuffing Carter and ticketing him.

At the time, Carter was out on bond after pleading no contest to causing a crash on US-131 in Grand Rapids last summer that killed a teenager. He ran away from the scene of that crash, too.

Carter, 27, pleaded no contest March 30 to charges including operating while intoxicated causing death and failing to stop at the scene of a crash.

That crash happened July 6, 2021, on US-131 at the I-196 interchange in downtown Grand Rapids. A 15-year-old boy was killed. A 15-year-old girl was thrown from Carter’s pickup truck and seriously injured.

Sentencing in the deadly crash is scheduled for July 11.