The family of Sharika Williams was held Saturday night. She was fatally struck by a car Thursday morning while waiting for the bus. (Feb. 11, 2023)

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Wyoming police say they have made contact with everyone involved in a crash that killed a pedestrian last week.

They say they are not investigating it as a hit-and-run.

Sharika Williams, 32, a mother of three, was on her way to work Thursday morning when she was hit by two vehicles on Chicago Drive near Nagel Avenue and killed.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with Williams’ funeral expenses and to help provide for her children.