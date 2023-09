WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A car hit a metro Grand Rapids bus in Wyoming Wednesday, hurting two people onboard, police say.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety said it happened around 4:25 p.m.

A driver was speeding through the parking lot of Kelloggsville High School, ultimately driving through a fence onto Division Avenue and hitting a Rapid bus, according to police.

Two people on the bus had minor injuries, Wyoming DPS said.

The high school said no students were hurt.