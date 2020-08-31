Police at scene of standoff at Wyoming apartment complex

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are at the scene of a standoff at an apartment complex in Wyoming.

It started around 7:30 p.m. when police received a report about a man with a gun at the Peppercorn Apartments, located on Woodward Avenue SW off Clyde Park Avenue SW, according to Wyoming Police Captain James Maguffee.

The suspect, who police say is armed with a handgun and wanted for domestic assault, has closed himself inside a garage at the complex, where there is a large police presence.

Police are asking residents in the area to either evacuate or shelter in place for the night.

This is a developing situation. News 8 is working to get more information. Check back with woodtv.com for updates.

