Police asking for help finding missing Wyoming man

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Wyoming Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing 66-year-old man.

Stephens’ 2012 Chevy Impala

The department said that Darriol Stephens hasn’t been seen by family in several days. He left his home in a black 2012 Chevy Impala with tinted windows. It has a Michigan registration of DSG2228.

While no foul play is suspected, police said he does require medication which he is currently not receiving.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Wyoming Police Department at 616.530.7300 or call 911.