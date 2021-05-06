Police ask for help to ID several people amid shooting investigation

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are asking the public for help in identifying several people while they investigate an April 11 shooting in Kentwood.
The Kentwood Police Department is asking for help in identifying people after a shooting at a Dave & Buster’s at 3660 28th St., it said in a Thursday release.
After the shooting police found one person, a 20-year-old male, at a local hospital with injuries considered not life-threatening related to the shooting.
Anyone with information about the shooting or the people and cars in the pictures are asked to contact Silent Observer at 616.774.2345 or the Kentwood Police at 616.656.6604.