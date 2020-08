WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Wyoming are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman who they say could be in danger.

They say Deanna Arens, 47, hasn’t been seen by caregivers in several days. Police are not suspecting foul play but say she requires medicine and support that she isn’t able to provide on her own.

If anyone has seen Arens, please call 911 or the Wyoming Police Department at 616.530.7300. Information can be reported anonymously to Silent Observer at 616.774.2345