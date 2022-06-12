KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — A 94-year-old died after a crash in Kentwood Sunday, police say.

It happened around 9:10 a.m. at the intersection of Shaffer Avenue SE and Pfeiffer Woods Drive SE.

A 94-year-old man from Kentwood was turning northbound onto Shaffer Avenue from Pfeiffer Woods Drive when his car crashed with a southbound SUV, driven by a 43-year-old man from Kentwood, the Kentwood Police Department said in a release. It said the 94-year-old had to be extricated from his car.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, Kentwood police say.

His name has not been released, pending the notification of his next of kin.

Police say the other driver did not ask for medical help at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information should call Kentwood police at 616.698.6580.