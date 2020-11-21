Police: 4 suspects steal items from Wyoming store

A photo of police at the scene at a break-in at the AT&T store on 28th Street near Michael Avenue SW on Nov. 20, 2020.

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Wyoming police are investigating a break-in at a cellphone store.

It happened just before 7:30 p.m. Friday at the AT&T store on 28th Street near Michael Avenue SW.

Police say four suspects smashed the windows and entered the building while employees were still inside. No customers were in the building at the time, according to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety.

The employees left the building while the suspects stole merchandise, police say.

All the suspects were gone by the time police arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wyoming police at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.