Police: 3 in critical condition after car crash in Wyoming

The scene of a car crash in Wyoming. (March 3, 2020)

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Wyoming Department of Public Safety says three people are in critical condition after a car crash in Wyoming Tuesday night.

The crash happened around 7:35 p.m. in the area of 35th Street SW and Buchanan Avenue SW. The road was shut down after the crash.

Police say the initial investigation shows that a car driving northbound on Buchanan was speeding when it hit a southbound car head on.

A 48-year-old man, a woman and a 10-year-old child, who were in the southbound car, were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area as the scene is being investigated.

News 8 has a crew on scene and will provide more information on the crash and road conditions in that area.