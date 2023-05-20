KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — A 2-year-old died after being shot in Kentwood Friday evening, police say.

It happened around 8:20 p.m. on Mariner Drive at Hidden Lakes Apartments, north of 44th Street near Breton Road.

The Kentwood Police Department said first responders called there found the 2-year-old boy with a gunshot wound and started first aid. The boy was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

The child’s name was not released Friday night.

No one else was hurt.

Police didn’t provide information about the circumstances of the shooting in a release shortly before midnight but said there was no threat to the public.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Kentwood Police Department Detective Bureau at 616.656.6604 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.