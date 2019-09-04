Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in Wyoming stabbing

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was killed and another wounded in a stabbing in Wyoming Tuesday night, police say.

It happened around 10:20 p.m. on Porter Street SW near Berwyn Avenue, which is between Byron Center and Burlingame avenues.

Officers were initially called to the scene on a report of an argument outside. When they arrived, they found two adult men had been stabbed.

One the men died at the scene. The other was rushed to the hospital via ambulance with serious injuries.

Police said Tuesday night they had not identified a suspect.

The victims’ names were not immediately released, nor did police say where they were from. Police also didn’t provide any information about their relationship to one another or whether they may have known the person responsible.

There was a large police presence on the scene Tuesday night, with multiple cruisers and dogs at work. One person was placed in the back of a cruiser, but police say that person was a witness.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact Wyoming police at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.