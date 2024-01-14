KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were shot Sunday afternoon, according to the Kentwood Police Department.

Between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., a 17-year-old showed up to a hospital with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening. Police say he had been shot by “unknown subjects” in a vehicle while he was walking on 60th Street SE between Kalamazoo Avenue SE and Ridgebrook Avenue SE.

Within the same time frame, a 31-year-old man came to the hospital with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening. He told police he had been shot while driving his vehicle somewhere on Eastern Avenue SE.

It’s unknown if the two shootings are related, but the Kentwood Police Department is investigating. Police say there is not an immediate threat to the public.

Anyone with information should contact the Kentwood Police Department Detective Bureau at 616.656.6604 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.