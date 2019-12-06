Police: 2 shot at Wyoming apartment complex

Wyoming police investigate the shooting of two people at Waterchase Apartments on Dec. 6, 2019.

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after two people were shot in Wyoming Friday.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety says one of the victims was listed in critical condition at a local hospital. The other’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

It happened around 2 p.m. at Waterchase Apartments off Byron Center Avenue SW north of Prairie Parkway.

Wyoming police say the shooting is not believed to be random. The relationship between the shooter and victims is not yet known.

No suspects are in custody, but police said there was no reason to believe there was a threat to the public.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Wyoming police at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.