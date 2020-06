Police investigating a shooting on Colrain Street in Wyoming on June 4, 2020.

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were injured in a shooting in Wyoming Thursday evening.

Police responded around 7:30 p.m. to Colrain Street SW, in the area of Michael Avenue and 28th Street, to investigate.

Authorities say one person who was shot showed up at the hospital. The other was taken there in an ambulance. Their conditions were not immediately released.

Witnesses said the shooting may have stemmed from some sort of argument.

Police did not immediately have a suspect.