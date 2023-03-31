Authorities investigate at a house on Buchanan Avenue in Wyoming on Friday, March 31, 2023.

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after two men were shot and killed in Wyoming.

Police are investigating at a house on Buchanan Avenue SW between 28th and 32nd streets in Wyoming Friday morning.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety said two men were shot and killed. Their names have not been released.

Police said it’s unknown what led to the shooting, but investigators do not believe there is any threat to the public at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

