WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were injured in a crash in Wyoming Tuesday night.

The two-vehicle crash shut down a stretch of Burlingame Avenue south of 36th Street.

The circumstances leading up to the wreck are not yet known but images from the scene show one of the vehicles, an SUV, rolled over. Debris, including what appeared to be a bumper, could be seen along the side of the road.

Wyoming police on scene said that both drivers were hurt, but both are expected to be OK.