WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people have been charged with attempted murder with a shooting that injured two people at the Walmart in Wyoming on New Year’s Eve, police say.

Camrin Carpenter and Latrell Young, both 21, were both arraigned Monday on charges of assault with intent to murder, the Wyoming Police Department said.

Carpenter is also charged with armed robbery and two other felonies. Young was also charged with discharge of a weapon inside of a building causing serious impairment and three other felonies.

Online records show Carpenter was booked into the county jail on Thursday and Young on Sunday.

The shooting happened at the Walmart on 54th Street near US-131 on the evening of Dec. 31. Police said there was an “interaction” between a “targeted individual” and two suspects, after which at least 10 shots were fired.

Witnesses described a chaotic scene as the shots rang out.

“I was just going to buy a shirt and we were just looking in the clothes and boom, you hear guys running. It’s like, ‘What the hell’s going on?’” one witness who didn’t want to be identified told News 8. “People are moving out of the way because they’re running right in the middle of the row. And then you just hear the shots, and we just hit the deck.”

A bystander was shot in the foot. Another victim, a man, later showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police said both of the people who were shot are expected to recover.