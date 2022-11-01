WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A 17-year-old was shot and killed while riding a bicycle along Indian Mounds Drive in Wyoming Tuesday afternoon, police say.

It happened in the 2200 block of Indian Mounds Drive/Kent Trails in Hopewell Indian Mounds Park, south of the I-196 ramps. In that area, the drive is open to cars, bikes and walkers.

Wyoming Department of Public Safety Capt. Timothy Pols said emergency responders called there shortly before 3 p.m. on a report of a shooting found the teen with a gunshot wound. They tried to save him but he died at the scene.

His name was not immediately released.

Pols said police did not yet know what may have led up to the shooting. He said detectives spoke with witnesses, including boaters on the nearby Grand River, and were looking for others who may have seen something.

Police are looking for a light-colored, older-model sedan that witnesses saw leaving right after the shooting, headed east on Indian Mounds. With the investigation still in its “very early stages,” Pols could not provide a more detailed description nor any information about a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wyoming police at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

“We don’t have very many calls down here,” Pols said of the stretch of Indian Mounds Drive where the shooting happened, describing it as a “nice, quiet area.” “This is the first time that we’ve had a shooting down here that I can recall.”

The road was was closed while police were on the scene investigating.