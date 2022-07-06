KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was shot in Kentwood Wednesday, police say.

It happened around 7:10 p.m. in the 3000 block of Pheasant Ridge Drive SE near 32nd Street and Breton Road.

Officers found the victim, a 27-year-old woman, in a parking lot, the Kentwood Police Department said in a release. It said her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

A suspect was taken into custody, police say. KPD said the suspect and the victim knew each other.

The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the KPD detective bureau at 616.656.6604 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.