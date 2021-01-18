Police: 1 arrested after burglary, arson at Wyoming auto shop

Fire crews respond to a fire at Austin-Jordan Engines in Wyoming on Jan. 17, 2021.

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say a Wyoming auto shop was burglarized and then intentionally set on fire Sunday morning.

Crews were called around 7:30 a.m. Sunday to fight the fire at Austin-Jordan Engines on Clyde Park Avenue north of 44th Street SW.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety says nearly 30 firefighters from four departments spent some nine hours dousing the fire and investigating what caused it. While the building sustained what police described as “extensive damage,” there were no reports of injuries.

Fire crews respond to a fire at Austin-Jordan Engines in Wyoming on Jan. 17, 2021.

Police say fire investigators soon realized that not only was the fire the result of arson, there had been a burglary at the shop and a car had been stolen.

Police say they found the stolen car, as well as a suspect, around 1 p.m. Monday at a business in Wyoming. They did not release the name of that business, saying only that it is on Burton Street SW.

The case will go to the county prosecutor’s office Tuesday for a decision on what charges are appropriate.

Investigators are still working to gather information. Anyone with information is asked to call Wyoming police at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.