Plea hearing scheduled in murder of Renee Pagel

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michael Pagel, accused of stabbing his wife to death in her Rockford-area home more than 13 years ago, will have a chance to enter into a plea agreement this week.

A plea hearing is scheduled for Wednesday morning. The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office is not releasing the details of the proposed deal.

A file courtesy photo of Renee Pagel.

Renee Pagel, a 41-year-old teacher and mother of three, was found murdered in her bed on Aug. 5, 2006.

Her husband Michael Pagel, from whom she was estranged, has always been considered the prime suspect in the case, but investigators weren’t able to arrest him until earlier this year after he allegedly made “incriminating statements” that led them to the suspected murder weapon.

Michael Pagel, 55, was arrested in February and charged with first-degree murder. He has been in the Kent County jail since then.

The plea hearing came after he recently got a new attorney.