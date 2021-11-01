Plant expansion in Sparta should create 25 jobs

A courtesy photo of the tesa tape facility in Sparta.

SPARTA, Mich. (WOOD) — An adhesives manufacturer is sinking $36 million into an expansion of its plant in Sparta.

The company, tesa tape, says the expansion will create at least 25 jobs.

According to a Monday release from the office of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, The state contributed a grant of $450,000 to support the project and Sparta is offering a 50% tax abatements.

Tesa is owned by tesa SE in Germany. The Sparta plant opened in 1982 and 125 people currently work there.

The company picked Sparta for the expansion over a facility in Massachusetts.

“The enormous investment in our tesa plant in Sparta is a big step towards being able to offer customers from important industrial sectors – such as the automotive and building industries –more sustainable and innovative self-adhesive technologies and products,” Daniel Germain, tesa’s regional manager in North America, said in a statement.