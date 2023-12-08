WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — The busy holiday shopping traffic along Alpine Avenue is nothing to joke about said DoorDash driver Mari Sue Tate.

It’s particularly bad at the Green Ridge Square shopping center in Walker, she said. Right now, traffic entering Center Drive from Alpine uses a median turnaround to get to stores like Target on the north side of the complex.

“Especially coming out and trying to turn left right here (at the turnaround), because people will dash around people just to try to get through faster,” Tate said.

The city of Walker knows it’s a problem.

“It’s been a troublesome intersection ever since Green Ridge turned from a golf course to a shopping center,” city engineer Scott Conners agreed.

The aging light and intersection of Center and Weatherford drives inside the shopping area is scheduled to be replaced next year with a roundabout, which city officials hope will help reduce traffic backups all around.

A rendering shows the layout for a proposed roundabout at Center and Weatherford Drives in Walker. (Moore + Bruggink Consulting Engineers via city of Walker)

A rendering shows the layout for a proposed roundabout at Center and Weatherford Drives in Walker. (Via city of Walker)

“It’s going to move the intersection farther away from Alpine, which will help with this kind of backups,” Conners explained. “Because there is upwards of 60,000 cars a day going north and south at that intersection.”

The $1 million project will be bided out to the Michigan Department of Transportation within the next couple of months. Conners told News 8 that a grant will cover 80% of the cost and construction should take roughly three months.

While the project is expected to be complete by next summer, Conners said it must be finished at the latest by Nov. 1, which means next year’s holiday shopping may be a bit smoother for Tate and other customers of both the big box stores and smaller businesses.

“At first I wasn’t thrilled about the idea, but now I really like the thought of it actually because I think the flow will go a lot easier,” Tate said.