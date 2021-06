WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — A planned power outage in Kent County has been canceled due to weather.

The planned power outage that was scheduled from 9 p.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday in Walker and Alpine Township was canceled due to weather, Consumers Energy said in a Saturday release.

It will be rescheduled for a later date.

Storm Team 8 is tracking the storm at WOODTV.com.