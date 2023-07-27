CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Gerald R. Ford International Airport has picked a former ArtPrize juried award winner as one of three who will be featured in its newly expanded Concourse A.

Jeffrey Augustine Songco has called West Michigan home for a little more than five years. His pieces have been featured in multiple ArtPrize competitions — including a juried prize win in 2017 — and throughout the downtown Grand Rapids corridor.

“With public art, there’s a lot of people experiencing the work and so there is going to be an opportunity to tell a story,” Songco said. “For me, that’s a story about West Michigan, my experiences here, as well as the experiences of people that I have met.”

His latest piece is aptly titled Facets. It will consist of three large-scale, suspended sculptures composed of multidimensional and colorful plastic shapes.

“Jewelry sometimes has gems, it’s shiny and its faceted. So there’s opportunities for all this flash and light going everywhere. But the word facets is also a way to describe someone who has different facets about themselves, different sides to who they are,” Songco said.

A rendering of Jeffrey Augustin Songco’s Facets, which will be installed at the expanded Concourse A at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport. (Courtesy)

The $110 million concourse expansion has added eight gates and several more food options to the metro Grand Rapids airport.

“We are the first impression for people who never been to West Michigan and we really want to put out best foot forward into the design of the terminal building,” said Alex Peric, the airport’s chief operating officer.

Songco’s installation joins two other artists’ pieces to add color and reflect light to the renovated area. He told News 8 that he plans to use local companies to help create aspects of this piece, which should be installed this fall.

“Being colorful, a lot of small pieces that are in a big group together,” Songco said. “It’s a celebration of the people of this region, the communities I’ve been part of and I’m just really excited that travelers, domestic and international travelers, get to experience the people here and even the geography of the area.”