The air traffic control tower at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — No one was hurt when a plane headed for Minneapolis turned around and made an emergency landing at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport Friday morning.

Delta Flight 2706 took off from GRR around 7:30 a.m. The airport said about 30 minutes later, it was notified that the aircraft was having engine troubles causing it to turn around and make an emergency landing.

The flight path of Delta Flight 2706 on Dec. 16, 2022, according to FlightAware.

As a precaution, airport emergency vehicles were on standby to assist.

The cause of the engine issues is unknown.