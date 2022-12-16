GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — No one was hurt when a plane headed for Minneapolis turned around and made an emergency landing at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport Friday morning.
Delta Flight 2706 took off from GRR around 7:30 a.m. The airport said about 30 minutes later, it was notified that the aircraft was having engine troubles causing it to turn around and make an emergency landing.
As a precaution, airport emergency vehicles were on standby to assist.
The cause of the engine issues is unknown.