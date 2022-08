SPARTA TOWNSHUP, Mich. (WOOD) — A plane went off the runway and hit a fence at an airport near Sparta on Wednesday.

It happened around 11:10 a.m. at the Sparta Miller Airport, located in the 9100 block of Vinton Avenue NW in Sparta Township.

The crash was minor, a spokesperson for the Kent County Sheriff’s Office told News 8.

No one was hurt as far as the spokesperson was aware.