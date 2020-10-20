Plainfield Township opens new 65-acre Grand Rogue Park

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Just in time for peak fall leaves, a new park opened in Kent County Tuesday.

Grand Rouge Park north of Grand Rapids provides the perfect opportunity to social distance and get some fresh air.

The park is 15 years in the making, Plainfield Township Supervisor Bob Homan said.

“How often do you get an opportunity to, if you look around, have in public hands for parks and recreation a piece of property like that? This is a once-in-a-generation or two event,” he said.

A map of Grand Rogue Park in Plainfield Township.

Grand Rogue Park sits along West River Drive west of Northland Drive on property that used to be a campground, golf course and gravel pit. The park boasts more than 65 acres of woods, meadows and ponds, making it the township’s second largest park.

“Hopefully they’re going to be able to swim, kayak, canoe, hike around the property. Possibly ice skate in the wintertime, snowshoe or cross country ski in the wintertime. There’s just a large number of things to be done around this property,” Tom Briggs, who used to own the campground the new park sits on, said.

A man fishes along Grand Rogue Park in Plainfield Township. (Oct. 20, 2020)

The park has frontage on both the Grand and Rogue rivers, giving the public access to both waterways.

There are plans for more features in the future, including fishing piers, picnic shelters and kayak and canoe launches.