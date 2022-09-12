GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Plainfield Township man has been sentenced after he pleaded guilty in a child pornography case.

On Monday, Kenneth Dale Lotterman was sentenced to one year in the Kent County Correctional Facility after he pleaded guilty to possession of child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime, both felonies, Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said.

Prosecutors had previously agreed to drop the four original charges, including aggravated distributing or promoting of child porn, which carried up to 15 years in prison.

In the plea deal, both sides agreed that sentencing guidelines call for 10 to 23 months behind bars, with the sentence capped at a year in jail.

Lotterman was arrested in August 2021 after undercover officers with the Michigan State Police’s Computer Crimes Untie and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force led the execution of a search warrant at his home. Lotterman ran a computer repair business out of his house, MSP said.

MSP’s Computer Crimes Unit provides resources for parents to talk to their kids about Internet safety. Those resources can be found at missingkids.org.

Any tips or information about possible child sexual exploitation can be reported at missingkids.org/cybertipline.