GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Plainfield Township man pleaded guilty Wednesday to a plea-bargained child porn charge 10 months after his arrest by Michigan State Police.

Kenneth Dale Lotterman, 63, agreed in a deal with prosecutors to plead guilty to possession of child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime, both felonies, court records show.

Prosecutors agreed to drop the four original charges, including aggravated distributing or promoting of child porn, which carried up to 15 years in prison.

Court records show the case involved video of a girl who appeared to be 8 to 10 years old being sexually assaulted.

In the plea deal, both sides agreed that sentencing guidelines call for 10 to 23 months behind bars, with the sentence capped at a year in jail.

His arrest in August 2021 followed an undercover investigation by MSP’s Computer Crimes Unit and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that led to the execution of a search warrant at his home. Lotterman ran a computer repair business out of his house, MSP said.

MSP’s Computer Crimes Unit provides resources for parents to talk to their kids about Internet safety. Those resources can be found at missingkids.org. Any tips or information about possible child sexual exploitation can be reported at missingkids.org/cybertipline.