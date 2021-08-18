Plainfield Township man facing child porn charges

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Plainfield Township man is facing child pornography charges following a Michigan State Police investigation into his online activity.

Kenneth Dale Lotterman, 62, was arrested and charged with aggravated distribution of child sexually abusive material, aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

His arrest followed an undercover investigation by MSP’s Computer Crimes Unit and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that led to the execution of a search warrant at his home. Lotterman ran a computer repair business out of his house, MSP said.

MSP’s Computer Crimes Unit provides resources for parents to talk to their kids about Internet safety. Those resources can be found at missingkids.org.

Any tips or information about possible child sexual exploitation can be reported at missingkids.org/cybertipline.