Plainfield Township boasts ‘best-tasting’ water in Michigan

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Plainfield Township’s municipal water system has been recognized for having the best-tasting water in the state.

A panel of judges selected by the Michigan Section of the American Water Works Association gave this year’s Michigan’s Best Tasting Water Award to the Plainfield Township Water Department. The decision is based on the water’s appearance, taste and aroma, according to a Thursday news release.

MI-AWWA says it’s a nonprofit organization whose members include water professionals from across the state who work to provide safe and reliable drinking water.

It comes after the township’s public water system added a carbon-activated filter to the treatment plant in 2018. The filter eliminates bacteria, pathogens and PFAS — a likely carcinogen — from the drinking water. It was the first of its kind in the state.

The township’s public water system serves people in northern Kent County and for several years had traces of PFAS. However, tests taken before the new filter was added had repeatedly found low levels of PFAS in the township’s water supply well below the state’s limit for drinking water.

Plainfield Township beat out two other regional winners for this year’s award: Bay County and Manistique. The township will represent Michigan at the national AWWA competition in June.