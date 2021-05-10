Plainfield Avenue redevelopment approaches final stage

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Plainfield Township Redevelopment Committee and Planning Commission are recommending the final plan for some major changes along Plainfield Avenue.

But before then, they want to hear from you. There will be a public forum for you to give your thoughts on the project.

This is all for a revamp of the Plainfield Avenue corridor, which is two years in the making.

The corridor is the area along Plainfield Avenue from Four Mile Road to East Beltline Avenue and Northland Drive, continuing north to the Grand River and south on East Beltline to Grand River Avenue.

The hope is that a total of three town centers, acting as miniature downtown areas, will help retain the businesses there and make it more attractive to visitors with more green space.

The public forum will be handled virtually Monday at 7 p.m. Then the planning commission will run through the zoning aspects of the plan Tuesday.

The township’s Board of Trustees will consider approving the plan on Monday, May 24.