The founder of Hero Services of West Michigan has organized an event to contribute to a local non-profit that helps Veterans of all ages.

This coming Saturday, September 14th, Jordan White is hosting the Pipes and Strikes for Stripes event.

From a motorcycle run to a softball game, all of the proceeds go to a West Michigan non-profit called VETGR to support local Veterans.

Jordan White and his friends wanted to find a way to support Veterans and First Responders. This is the first year for the Pipes and Strikes for Stripes event.

Tickets are $25 for both the motorcycle run and the softball game. The motorcycle run is being held at various locations across West Michigan and the softball game will be held at Fifth Third Ballpark.